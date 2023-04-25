LOS ANGELES—The San Diego Waves were defeated by Angel City 2-0 on Sunday, April 23. Angel City FC new signing Julie Ertz made her debut for Angel city in midfield. The 31-year-old won two World Cups with the USWNT. Ertz can also play in defense and won the US Soccer’s Female Player of the Year award in 2019.

Ertz almost had the ball in the net in the 55th minute. Alyssa Thompson got past Christian Westphal on the right wing and drove the ball across the face of the goal. Ertz narrowly missed the incoming cross yards from the opposition goal.

Substitute Sofia Jakobsen gave Wave the lead after 70 minutes. After running down the right flank on her right side, she cut back on her left foot and netted from 15 yards. The composed finish was one of the few clear-cut shots on target either side had in this game.

Five minutes later Angel City conceded for the second weekend in a row due to an error playing out from their own defense.

The lack of concentration in defense led to a 30-yard shot from former USA youth international Makenzy Doniak. The shot took a wicked deflection off Sarah Gordan. Dijana Haracic could do nothing to keep it out of her goal as it completely changed direction and lobbed into her opposite corner.

The game would finish on this score line as Wave secured the two-goal victory.

It was the battle of two English coaches as Freya Coombe of Angel City took on Casey Stoney of the waves. Stoney had a 20-year playing career and represented England on over 100 occasions.