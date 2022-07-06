CALIFORNIA—On Tuesday, July 5, at approximately 12:30 a.m., the San Francisco Police Department responded to a call at 24th Street and Harrison. Officers encountered a hostile crowd that lunged fireworks at them injuring a dozen officers.



Upon arriving at the scene, officers approached a large crowd with fireworks, blaring music, and a fire burning in the street. Responding officers declared the gathering an unlawful assembly. As they attempted to disperse the crowd, individuals from the mob threw glass bottles and fireworks.



A local nurse by the name of April Shorty tweeted about the incident.

Investigating Chief R. Vaswani later sent out more tweets requesting the public’s assistance. Chief Vaswani indicated an earlier shooting may have been connected to the fireworks incident.



Authorities responded to a shooting incident at approximately 9:45 p.m. on July 4. An unknown suspect shot at a street performer who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The shooter shot and fled the scene.



According to Chief Vaswani, the second shooting may have been connected to the mob lobbing fireworks and glass at responding officers.



Anyone with more information on any of the incidents is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at (415) 575-4444.