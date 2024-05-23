SANTA MONICA—On Tuesday, May 21, the city of Santa Monica disclosed that activities for the Annenberg Community Beach House for Summer 2024 will begin on June 2.

Underwater listening sessions, a cardboard yacht regatta, pride events, summer solstice moments, special adults-only swims, along with a variety of sand and beach recreation will be part of the fun for all ages at the Annenberg Community Beach House.

On Sunday, June 2, dublab will host Ocean of Sound, (age 18+), a curated evening of artists providing restorative listening – above and below the water.

The 12th annual all-ages Cardboard Yacht Regatta will take place on Saturday, June 15, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Two-person teams race themed cardboard and duct tape yachts across the historic pool. Teams must pre-register, and the fee is $20 per team.

The pool will open for daily recreation swimming on Sunday, June 16, through Labor Day, Monday, September 2. Pool hours will be Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, July 4 and September 2, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Special events celebrating June’s SaMo PRIDE will include Family PRIDE, free with RSVPs encouraged, on Friday, June 14, and PRIDE Sunset Swim (age 18+) on Friday, June 21.

New for 2024 is Summer Solstice: Big Talk Sunset Picnic on June 20 offers a communal way to connect and revel in solstice energy. This free event is for all ages. RSVPs are encouraged.

July and August events include Sunset Swim (age 18+) on Fridays July 12 & July 26 and August 9 & August 23.

Free events open to all ages include Sunset Picnics on Thursdays July 18 and August 15, and Santa Monica Public Library on August 9. RSVPs are encouraged.

Summer-inspired recreation classes include stand-up paddleboard, Floating Fitness Workout, yoga, and volleyball for youth and adults, and for youth there is Bounce and semi-private swim lessons and Bounce summer camp.

For more information, visit annenbergbeachhouse.com.