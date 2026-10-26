BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills and the Rodeo Drive Committee announce the return of one of Southern California’s most beloved holiday traditions: the annual Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration, taking place Thursday, November 19, from 5 p.m.–8 p.m.

This year’s celebration, themed 50 Years of Brilliance, promises an extraordinary evening of music, dance, holiday installations and festive entertainment in honor of Rodeo Drive’s 50th anniversary.

At this year’s celebration, Ortal Edri a singer, songwriter, and recording artist based in Los Angeles and Marianna Kriuchenkova, an eight-year-old vocalist who counts Whitney Houston and Jennifer Hudson as her heroes, were named the winners of the inaugural Rodeo Drive Has Talent search.

Selected from an open call inviting emerging performers to share their artistry, the winners will join an exceptional lineup of established entertainers and special guests on Rodeo Drive’s holiday stage. The new initiative reflects the Rodeo Drive Committee’s commitment to discovering fresh talent and creating opportunities for performers to reach a broad audience.

“The holiday season is one of the most wonderful times of the year in Beverly Hills, and the Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration has become a cherished tradition for our community and visitors from around the world,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Craig Corman. “This year’s 50 Years of Brilliance theme celebrates the extraordinary history of Rodeo Drive and its place at the heart of Beverly Hills. We invite everyone to join us for an evening filled with music, festive spirit and the shared joy that makes this city so special.”

The holiday festivities and décor will continue across the city through January 3, 2027. From November 19 – January 3, from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. each night, enjoy Lights on The Lily Pond, an incredible holiday light show at the City’s Beverly Gardens Park by the iconic Beverly Hills sign.

Experience the stunning and sparkling Glowing Gardens at Beverly Canon Gardens featuring a larger-than-life tree and an oversized ornament from November 19, 2026 thru January 3, 2027, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. To learn more, visit beverlyhills.org/holidaysbh.