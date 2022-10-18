BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills and the Rodeo Drive Committee announced on Monday, October 17, details for the 2022 Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration as the spirit of the season returns next month on Thursday, November 17 starting at 5 p.m.

Thousands are expected to gather on Rodeo Drive to celebrate the start of the holiday season.

Sixteen-time Grammy award-winning musician, songwriter and producer David Foster and acclaimed singer, television and Broadway star Katharine McPhee will perform live as they sing new holiday songs along with favorite classics.

This year’s “Beverly Hills Express” theme along Rodeo Drive will include a stationary train car display from Wilshire Boulevard to Santa Monica Boulevard. The beautiful, bright red glittering train engine and caboose, along with luxury vintage passenger cars in bright red and blue with matching holiday packages and ornaments, will be stacked high to sparkle across the famous drive.

“The holidays are truly a special time of year and Beverly Hills is the place where the magic happens!” said Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse. “This year is going to be the best celebration yet with incredible performances on Rodeo Drive and beautiful lights and décor through the entire City with special nightly lighting projection surprises on City Hall! The vibrant energy on our streets, in our restaurants and shops that bring us together is exactly what we’ve all been looking forward to!”

The center median palm trees of Rodeo Drive will be embellished with dripping lights, while the tree trunks will be wrapped with festive white lights to illuminate the track for the “Beverly Hills Express.”

Mayor Bosse and members of the Beverly Hills City Council will countdown the crowd and illuminate Rodeo Drive’s center median bringing to life the “Beverly Hills Express” in its full adornment. Santa Claus will appear at the celebration that will conclude with fireworks in the night sky.

“Rodeo Drive’s ‘Beverly Hills Express’ is a glittering example of a luxury street on the move and keeping up its momentum as a thriving retail destination,” said Rodeo Drive Committee President, Kathy Gohari. “We’re thrilled and honored that David Foster and Katharine McPhee will perform their new holiday songs for the first time on the street, bringing in the holiday spirit in style. Next stop Rodeo Drive!”

The holiday festivities will continue across the Beverly Hills through January 1, 2023 with the following installations available for viewing nightly: The “Glowing Gardens” at Beverly Cañon Gardens; the “Lights on the Lily Pond” at Beverly Gardens Park on Santa Monica Boulevard; and the “Unwrap the Magic” projection show viewable nightly on the iconic Beverly Hills City Hall Tower. There will also be a family friendly holiday celebration for children of all ages on December 3 and December 4 at Greystone Mansion and Gardens.

To learn more about all of the events happening and view the Beverly Hills holiday décor map, visit beverlyhills.org/holidaysbh.