SANTA MONICA—On Monday, June 10, the city of Santa Monica announced on their Facebook page that the Annual Sidewalk Replacement and Improvement Project will repair various sidewalks, curbs, gutters, and driveway aprons at the locations indicated on the table.

It will transpire on Main Street between Pico Boulevard and Marine Court and will run thru August 2024. Construction will transpire Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Any concrete that is removed will be restored by Friday of the same week. Trash service and bus routes will not be impacted by the construction activities.

Schedule changes and project updates can be found on the project website: https://www.santamonica.gov/annual-paving-and-sidewalk.

Full driveway access will be maintained. During construction, sidewalk access will be limited and temporary warning signs will be posted directing pedestrians to a safe route. Construction vehicles will also occupy parking spaces as needed.

Temporary No Parking signs will be displayed beforehand. It is important for public safety that everyone complies with all construction, traffic and parking signs placed near construction areas. All other parking restrictions will be strictly enforced including street sweeping. Trash service in the area and bus routes will not be impacted by the construction activities.

Dates are subject to change due to weather. Should the schedule change, temporary “NO PARKING” signs with revised dates will be posted.

Contact Gene Higginbotham for any specific arrangements or concerns about your location at (310) 754-5191 or gene.higginbotham@psomas.com.