MALIBU—The city of Malibu’s annual test of its Disaster Notification System, Everbridge, as part of National Preparedness Month that was scheduled for September 7 is cancelled and rescheduled for Thursday, September 9, at 4 p.m. in consideration of the Jewish holiday.

On September 9, the city will send a test message to all residents. No registration is needed. Residents who do not receive a message on September 9 may contact the City’s Public Safety staff for assistance to make sure they are in the system at PublicSafety@MalibuCity.org or call 310-456-2489, ext. 368.

Most landlines and cell phone numbers in Malibu are automatically uploaded to the system. The public is advised to go to www.MalibuCity.org/DisasterNotifications, create a profile, and enter their complete contact information, especially their home address, so that they can be geo-targeted for neighborhood-specific evacuation alerts. Businesses and employees in Malibu may also register their business address even if they don’t live in Malibu.

For more details about all of the National Preparedness Month events, visit www.malibucity.org/prepmonth.