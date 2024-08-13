WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Monday, August 13, the city of West Hollywood announced that its Recreation Services Division will host its annual WeHo Rec Expo on Saturday, August 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the West Hollywood Park Aquatic and Recreation Center, located at 8750 El Tovar Place.

The Rec Expo is free and open to the public. There will be demos, giveaways, and activities for the entire family. Attendees can learn more about West Hollywood’s recreation programs and events for children, adults, and older adults.

There will be an 80s-themed Recreation Swim at the Aquatic Center. Reservations are required for this activity, as space is limited. To register for the themed Recreation Swim, visit www.weho.org/pool or call (323) 848-6308 for additional details.

First-come, first served parking will be available at the West Hollywood Park Five-Story Parking Structure, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard, adjacent to West Hollywood Library.

For additional details about the WeHo Rec Expo call (323) 848-6497 or email recreation@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.