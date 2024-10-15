WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city of West Hollywood revealed that its Recreation Services Division will host its annual free Youth Halloween Carnival on Saturday, October 19, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Plummer Park located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard.

The 2024 Halloween Carnival has expanded and will include more carnival games, a pumpkin patch, a trackless train, spooky attractions, arts and crafts, and a tiny tot zone. Entertainment includes festive music, a magic show, costume showcase, dancing, a spooky story time, and a performance by kid favorite Pickle, the West Hollywood’s Drag Laureate, who will once again guest host the event.

Children are invited to dress up in costume to participate in the Costume Showcase. The event will also include food and dessert vendors with plant-based options. Attendees are asked to carpool or walk, as parking at Plummer Park is limited.

For more details about West Hollywood’s Youth Halloween Carnival contact the City’s Recreation Services Division at (323) 848-6530 or at recreation@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.