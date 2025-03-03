HOLLYWOOD—It has all come to this. Awards Season capped off on Sunday, March 2, with the 97th Annual Academy Awards. Would “Anora” or “Conclave” walk away with the Best Picture Oscar? Was it Demi Moore’s year? All those questions would be answered with comedian Conan O’Brien taking the helm as the host of the festivities. Long story short, it was a very good night for “Anora” that cleaned house.

The ceremony opened with a tribute to Hollywood, but taking classic moments in cinema from “Chinatown” to “La La Land” to “Barbie,” “The Wizard of Oz,” to “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” That later transitioned into a performance by Oscar-nominee Ariana Grande singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Grande continues to prove that she has the pipes. Her co-star Cynthia Erivo later took to the stage to perform. Erivo can sing her ass off. Her voice is beautiful. Grande later joined Erivo on the stage as they performed “Defying Gravity.” As Grande parted, Erivo continued to belt her soul to the audience.

Host Conan O’Brien decided to spoof some of the movies of the yar, with a poke at “The Substance.” What jokes would Conan deliver as a stinger to the crowd? Not many if I have to be honest. It seemed like it took a moment for him to get into the groove as host. That joke about Karla Gascon Sofia was indeed wicked and an audible gasp from the audience and the viewers at home. Sorry, but Conan’s monologue was lackluster with the laughs, but the headshots joke was funny, I will give him them.

That bit with Adam Sandler was not as funny as Conan thought it would be, but I loved him taking the moment to point out the people who work behind the camera and scenes who don’t always receive the accolades that they should receive besides the actor and actresses that appear on the screen. I didn’t expect the host to burst out a song and dance number about keeping the ceremony moving along at a solid pace.

Robert Downey Jr. took to the stage to present the first award of the night for Best Supporting Actor. This is indeed a change. Normally, the previous winner would present the prize for Supporting Actress. However, after the dust settled, it was Kieran Culkin who continued his dominance awards season with a win for his performance in “A Real Pain.” His authenticity is amazing, as an actor; he doesn’t hide how he feels. His dedicated speech to his wife was beyond sweet.

The Oscar for Animated Feature Film went to “Flow.” That truly is a great movie, while Best Animated Short Film went to “In the Shadow of the Cypress.” The Oscar for Costume Design was presented by 5 people, which is something I don’t think has ever happened. It was a funny moment, as Bowen Yang was the only on dressed in costume. It was indeed a treat seeing those behind the scenes getting their flowers. The Oscar went to Paul Tazewell for “Wicked.”

The Academy Awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Adapted Screenplay were presented by funny lady Amy Poehler. The Oscar for Original Screenplay went to Sean Baker for “Anora.” Adapted Screenplay was a victory for Peter Straughan for “Conclave.” Gosh, that has to be some of the best writing I have seen in years.

Scarlett Johansson and June Squibb presented the award for Best Makeup & Hairstyling. Squibb was hilarious with her poke at Bill Skarsgard. The Oscar was a victory for “The Substance.” A surprise there, but considering it’s a movie where body horror unfolds that makes perfect sense. This tribute to James Bond is interesting, as I guess we’re celebrating over 60 years of Bond movies, which makes perfect sense, with performances by Lisa “Live and Let Die,” Doja Cat “Diamonds Are Forever,” and Raye belting out “Skyfall.”

Daryl Hannah presented the Oscar for Best Editing to Sean Baker “Anora.” That was a bit of a surprise for me, as I thought “Conclave” might win that prize. Baker is impressive as hell. The fact that he not only wrote this movie, but directing it and edited it, beyond genius. Fantastic feat. Baker is already 2 for 4 tonight.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph presented the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress to Zoe Saldana for “Emilia Perez.” Saldana was in complete tears as she accepted her award on stage; you could feel the humbleness in her speech and her tears of joy. So happy for Saldana, it was award well-deserved and earned. The Oscar for Best Production Design went to “Wicked.”

It was indeed a treat to see Mick Jagger present the Oscar for Best Original Song to “El Mal” from “Emilia Perez.” I will admit I would have LOVED to see Diane Warren win after being nominated 16 times. Its like damn, what does this woman have to do in order to win her first Oscar after so many nominations? The Oscars for Best Documentary Feature Film and Best Documentary Short Film were presented by Selena Gomez and Samuel L. Jackson.

The Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film went to “The Only Girl in the Orchestra.” “No Other Land” won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature Film. That was a powerful speech about foreign policy in the United States and how changes need to be made. It was indeed a moment seeing some praise given to the members of the firefighting community who helped battle the Eaton and Palisades wildfires that completely destroyed parts of Southern Los Angeles. These officials telling jokes that are absolute stingers and I mean STINGERS!

The Oscars for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects were victories for “Dune: Part Two.” “I’m Not A Robot” won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short. Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman took to the stage to pay tribute to his “Unforgiven” co-star Gene Hackman who died earlier this week, as we went into the IN MEMORIAM segment. Dang, we really lost some talent in the last year.

I truly hate this. We don’t need 5 people to present for technical categories. If that is the case, you need to do it with all the categories. We witnessed this again for Best Cinematography which saw the Oscar ultimately go to Lol Crowley for “The Brutalist.” That is a big one because it was the first victory for “The Brutalist” of the night.

I know at the beginning of the season “Emilia Perez” was seen as the favorite for Best International Film, but after that scandal, I’m sure that changed its trajectory. In the end it was “I’m Still Here (Brazil)” that won the Oscar over “Emilia Perez” for Best International Film. Conan you really ate with that joke about standing up to a Russian that got an audacious roar from the crowd. Mark Hamill presented the prize for Best Original Score to “The Brutalist.”

Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg received a standing ovation as they took the stage to honor Quincy Jones, by introducing a performance by Oscar-nominee Queen Latifah who performed “Ease On Down the Road” from the iconic musical “The Wiz.” Last year’s winner for Best Actor Cillian Murphy presented the Oscar for Best Actor. This is a nail-biter. Will it be Timothee or Adrien. Ultimately, it was Adrien Brody who won for “The Brutalist.” Brody is now a two-time Best Actor Oscar-winner.

Brody gave a moving speech, where it was very difficult for him to put into words what he was feeling, and the perspective that he has when it comes to acting and his career. Brody was speaking some serious truths about the ups and owns of the industry where you can be on top one minute, but at the bottom the next. It rambled a slight bit, but Brody got to the point, as the music started to play for him to wrap up as he chatted about racism, oppression, and Anti-Semitism.

It is time for a big one, Best Director. Here is a big one, it is really a two-person race and I really had no idea who might be walking away with the Oscar, would it be “Anora” or would it be “The Brutalist?” Quentin Tarantino presented the prize to Sean Baker for “Anora.” That is 3 Oscars for Sean for the night, if “Anora” wins Best Picture, that will be a complete sweep for Baker. I loved Baker’s speech about the importance of “GOING TO THE MOVIES!” Yes, you can stream at home, but it is not the same as watching a movie with the audience because it becomes a shared experience.

I knew the ceremony would clock in more than 3 hours, this one clocked in at over 3 hours and 45 minutes, as the final 2 prizes of the night were also tense: Best Actress and Best Picture. So who would claim the Best Actress prize? Last year’s winner, Emma Stone presented the ‘Golden Guy’ to Mikey Madison for “Anora.” That was indeed a stunning moment, because I thought this was Demi Moore’s time. Madison was stunned when her name was called. Very sweet speech, and perhaps the biggest stunner of the night.

“When Harry Met Sally” duo, Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal presented the final prize of the night for Best Picture to “Anora.” Sean went 4 for 4, while the movie picked up 5 trophies. The only prize it didn’t win was Best Supporting Actor. I have been wanting to check out this movie for quite some time, so with all this Oscar love, I have to check it out to see if it lives up to all the buzz. Intriguing, fun, and with that the 97th Academy Awards are in the books.