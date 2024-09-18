MALIBU—On Monday, September 16, the city of Malibu disclosed on its Facebook page that the region experienced a 3.7 earthquake at about 4:22 a.m., centered 3.75 miles north of Malibu in the Santa Monica Mountains, followed by a 2.8 aftershock at 7:05 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. Individuals were informed to proceed with caution in Malibu Canyon, Kanan and other canyons, and beware of rocks in the road.

The City’s Public Works and Building Safety Departments immediately began assessing for damage. The city of Malibu is coordinating with partner agencies including LA County Fire Department, LA County Sheriff’s Department, LA County Public Works and Caltrans on damage assessment and response.

Minor earthquakes are a reminder for the public to review emergency supplies and review emergency plans to be prepared for earthquakes. Check the expiration dates of food, water, batteries and medication in your emergency supplies. If anyone feels an earthquake, DROP, COVER, AND HOLD ON.

In September, for National Preparedness Month, the city is conducting weekly tests of its Everbridge disaster notification system, used for major emergencies that threaten lives and property, and for evacuations, with one test Thursday, Sept. 19, 5:30 p.m.

For earthquake preparedness information, see Malibu’s Emergency Survival Guide at: www.MalibuCity.org/survivalguide.