AMERICA—On Saturday, June 20, the actor Ansel Elgort, 26, denied a young woman’s claim that he had sexually assaulted her six years ago. He confirmed the relationship which he described as a brief and short encounter, but refuted the occurrence of any sexual assault.

The actor who starred in the film “The Fault in Our Stars,” rejected the allegations that he had sexually assaulted “Gabby” who hid her last name. On Friday, June 19, she had taken to Twitter to explain that she was sexually abused by the actor when she was 17 and he was 20.

Gabby wrote that she began communicating with Elgort shortly before her seventeenth birthday on Snapchat, and she had started a relationship with him shortly after. She described the alleged sexual assault on Twitter claiming that she was in pain and sobbing, and Elgort had proceeded anyway. She shared that she had to go through therapy to recover from the experience of sexual assault, and that she had experienced PTSD as a result. The Twitter account of the anonymous user Gabby was later deleted.

On Saturday, the actor confirmed through his iPhone notes shared to Instagram that he in fact had a short and brief fling with the young woman in New York in 2014, but that it was a consensual relationship, and no sexual assault had taken place. He also explained that the reason for this accusation was likely because Elgort broke up with Gabby by not responding to her on social media. He wrote that he acknowledged his behaviour was insensitive, and that he should have shown more empathy for her back then.