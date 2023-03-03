SANTA MONICA—Anthony Harris Jr, a 41-year-old from Compton, was arrested on Thursday, March 2, by SMPD officers in connection to an attempted armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

On July 24, 2022, officers responded to reports of a road rage incident on Pico and Centinela. When they arrived the motorcyclists involved had fled.

According to witnesses, the driver and passenger of a vehicle were headed eastbound on Pico Boulevard and stopped at a red light west of Centinela Avenue behind a large group of motorcyclists. Once the traffic light turned green, the group of motorcyclists refused to proceed through the intersection causing a fight between the two parties.

The motorcyclists began to crowd the vehicle when one of them reached into the driver’s side, grabbed the vehicle’s steering wheel and attempted to open the door. The suspect hit the driver in the face as he attempted to drive away. The suspect got into the back seat of the vehicle as they were driving away which caused a collision with another vehicle.

The suspect then pulled out a handgun in an attempt to seize the car and take the victim’s wallet.

Detectives were able to identify and locate Harris which was confirmed by DNA tests. They obtained a search warrant which was issued by the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office – Airport Branch.

Investigators found Harris at his residence, discovered a loaded 9mm handgun said to be used in the attempted robbery and the clothing he wore that day. He was transported to SMPD jail and was booked.

Anyone with any additional information pertaining to this subject or incident is strongly encouraged to contact SMPD Detective Tavera at 310-458-8946 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310- 458-8426.