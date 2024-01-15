BEVERLY HILLS/SANTA MONICA—On January 10, the LAPD disclosed that on January 9, the Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF) served a search warrant in the 400 block of West 7th Street in Downtown Los Angeles that recovered thousands of dollars in stolen goods and U.S. Currency. The personnel from the ORCTF, which consists of detectives from Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, Burbank, Torrance, and Glendale Police Departments, were involved in the operation.

The LAPD indicated in a news release that the investigation was on a business believed to be selling stolen merchandise. The ORCTF is actively investigating individuals who steal from retail establishments, as well as the individuals or businesses who receive it with the intent to resell the stolen items to consumers.

Over $23,000 of US currency, a firearm, and hundreds of items including high-end eyewear and clothing, jewelry, and designer bags were recovered during the operation. The recovered property was conservatively estimated at a value of $300,000. Detectives are working with retailers to identify their items. Any evidence that is identified as having been stolen will be returned to the victims.

The ORCTF will continue to conduct operations throughout the Los Angeles County with the focus of identifying, disrupting, and arresting retail thieves and those who sell stolen items.