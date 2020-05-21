LOS FELIZ—A recent anti-body test conducted in May in Los Angeles County which analyzed the rate at which COVID-19 spreads showed that there has been positive progress since the last test completed in April. There has been a decrease in those infected compared to the previous test, but the result may be affected by errors in testing.

A total of 40,000 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Los Angeles County as of May 20. The last survey showed that only 2.1 percent of 1,014 adults had anti-bodies in their system indicating they contacted the virus at some point. This was a significant reduction of 4.1 percent in April which tested a total of 863 patients.

The difference in testing may be attributed to other factors such as that the second test sampled a greater proportion of Mandarin and Spanish residents, and some antibodies are not detected by the test leading to a margin of error. Neeraj Sood, a professor of public policy at USC Sol Price School indicated that there has been notable success in reducing infections in the community due to a continued commitment to social distancing and the use of masks.