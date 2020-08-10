AMERICA— On August 10, actor Antonio Banderas revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 on his 60th birthday.

In a statement posted to Twitter, he wrote in Spanish “I want to make public that today, August 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday following quarantine after having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus.”

“I would like to add that I feel relatively okay, just a little more tired than usual and confident that I will recover as soon as possible following the medical indications that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious process that I suffer and that is affecting so many people around the planet,” he added.

Banderas, 60, is known for starring as Alejandro Murrieta/Zorro in The Mask of Zorro (1998), Robert Ledgard in The Skin I Live in (2011), and El Mariachi in Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003).

This year, he was also nominated for an Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his performance as Salvador Mallo in Pain and Glory (2019).

Banderas said that he will be taking his time is isolation “to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60th year to which I arrive full of enthusiasm.”

Other actors who have revealed they tested positive for the virus include Tom Hanks, Mel Gibson, and Idris Elba.