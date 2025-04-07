SHERMAN OAKS—The LAFD battled an apartment fire on Thursday, April 3. The blaze was reported at 8:38 a.m. at 13420 W. Huston Street. Smoke was showing from the third floor, and there was an active fire in one first floor unit of a *two story* apartment building.

By 9:06 a.m. officials reported that the fire had been extinguished. A total of 54 LAFD Firefighters took just 28 minutes to extinguish fire in a two story garden style apartment building that quickly extended from one first floor unit to a pair of units on the second floor of the 76 year-old structure.

One adult male civilian who experienced smoke exposure was transported by LAFD ambulance to an area hospital in undetermined condition. Another civilian at a nearby address is currently being evaluated at scene by paramedics for the LAFD for an unspecified medical complaint. The cause of the fire is under active investigation.