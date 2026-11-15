BEL AIR—On Saturday, November 14, the Los Angeles Fire Department battled an apartment complex fire in Bel Air. The fire was reported at 12:18 p.m. at 860 N Moraga Drive. First arriving fire companies reported a two-story duplex with fire showing from the second floor. Firefighters are operating in an offensive mode. Moraga IC requested additional fire units for help.

At 2:51 p.m., the LAFD indicated Moraga IC has declared a knockdown at 12:49 p.m. Firefighters extinguished the fire within 28 minutes of the 911 call. The incident commander updated the occupancy type to a 5–6-unit garden style apartment complex with 2 units that involved with fire. There were no injuries reported during the incident.

Primary and secondary search for patients are clear. The Los Angeles Department of Transportation was requested, in addition to the Los Angeles Police Department. The cause of the fire has not been disclosed and is under investigation.