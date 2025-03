WESTWOOD—On Thursday, March 20, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported that they battled a structure fire.

The fire was reported at 5:26 a.m. at 542 Glenrock Avenue. Officials battled a 5-story apartment building with heavy smoke coming from one unit.

Companies made access to the unit of origin and adjacent units to check for fire extension, achieving knockdown in 25 minutes with 34 firefighters on scene. All occupants were evacuated and there were no reports of any injuries during the fire.