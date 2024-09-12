UNITED STATES—Its fall America, and no its not all about pumpkin spice, it is apple season. Yes, I do love apples, but more so in a smoothie for a dessert. I will be honest if there is an apple I despise it’s the Red Apple. I don’t recall my parents forcing me to put an apple in my lunch pail going to school. However, I did eat them.

Now that I am older, I have been exposed to a variety of apples and they are all tasty and delicious in their own right. I love a Granny Smith because its sour, but sweet and works great if you want a healthy smooth and slight detox with veggies. A Gala is a sweet and crispy apple, I love Golden Delicious because that yellow-colored apple has a sweetness that is so distinct.

You have Braeburn, McIntosh, Pink Lady, Honey Crisp, Pink Rose, Sweet Tango, jeez, I can just keep listing them off because there are so many, which brings me to the Apple Orchard. What kid doesn’t love going to this place? I mean you get to grab a bag and pick as many apples as you choose, all sorts of various apples in the process.

I love a Pink Lady, you can never and I mean never go wrong with a Honey Crisp that is quite large in scope and just has a juiciness in it that most other apples don’t. It is great for an apple crisp, apple cobbler, and if you want fresh apple juice it doesn’t get any better than that. If you get a variety of apples to craft apple juice, it is going to have a unique taste. I wouldn’t really fathom using a multitude of apples for apple juice.

That is something I would relegate towards crafting an apple pie or apple cobbler. You just have to be weary that not all apples cook the same. Granny Smith is the best apple when it comes to baking. They hold up much better in the oven and under heat. An apple that doesn’t bake well are McIntosh and Braeburn apples for me. They are just too soft and when they cook the mushy texture is not something that I find appealing.

You can also utilize apples to make your own applesauce at home. It not something many people consider doing, but let’s be honest it is something that can and should be done more often. When it comes to Apple Cider it’s a drink you would rarely see me consume. I can’t drink cider without getting a scratchy or sore throat.

If its heated it may be a bit more tolerable for me, but I haven’t even chatted about cider donuts because when you toss the apple into the mix that is another guilty pleasure that is unique and unlike anything if you have never had before. The thing about apples is that they are versatile that can be utilized in a plethora of ways from sweet to savory and they are healthy as well. It’s a win-win for the body.

Written By Davy Jones