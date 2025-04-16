BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department noted that applications for the 2025 BHPD Citizen Police Academy (CPA) open Friday, April 18 at 4 p.m. via www.beverlyhills.org/cpa.

The program is celebrating 10 years, and provides hands-on police academy-style experience. From tactical scenarios to live demos, it gives residents a behind-the-scenes look at modern policing.

Class Schedule:

Mon, June 2 – Fri, June 6 | 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sat, June 7 | Morning & Afternoon Sessions (Optional Range Day)

Graduation – Date TBA

Applications will close on Friday, May 2 at 4 p.m., giving residents two weeks to apply. The program is open to residents of the city of Beverly Hills only. Proof of residency is required. The program does include physical activity and hands-on scenarios.