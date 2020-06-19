SANTA MONICA—The application process to replace outgoing Santa Monica City Council member Greg Morena is expected to be open on Tuesday, June 23.

City Clerk Denise Anderson-Warren wrote in an email to The Lookout that the Council is “planning to add it to the agenda when [they] repost later this week. The vacant seat would be up for a partial term that expires in 2022.”

The new city council member would serve until the end of Morena’s term in 2022.

Santa Monica’s City Charter provides that the City Council has 30 days after a vacancy is declared to appoint an individual to fill the vacancy. If an candidate is not chosen, voters would elect a candidate in a special election.

On June 17, it was announced that Greg Morena will resign from the Santa Monica City Council next Wednesday. This was due to learning that his position prevents him from renegotiating his restaurant lease with the city. Morena’s family has run The Albright on the Santa Monica Pier for 40 years.

The law which limits him is California Government Code Section 1090 which states “officers or employees shall not be financially interested in any contract made by them in their official capacity, or by any body or board of which they are members.”

The agenda for the next City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 23 has not yet been updated as of publication.