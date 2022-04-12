WEST HOLLYWOOD—The city is holding its largest Recreation Services Division summer employment recruitment to fill more than four dozen job openings. West Hollywood is seeking “enthusiastic and motivated individuals to fill various positions that will support, deliver, and coordinate recreation and aquatic programs, events, and services at both the new West Hollywood Aquatic and Recreation Center (ARC) at West Hollywood Park and Plummer Park Community Center,” the city stated in a news release.

Open positions include:

-Temporary Recreation Leader 1

-Temporary Recreation Assistant

-Temporary Recreation Leader 1 (Summer Camp Counselor)

-Temporary Recreation Aide (Summer Day Camp)

-Temporary Lifeguard

-Temporary Aquatics Aide

There are benefits for temporary summer employment with West Hollywood, including flexible schedules, fun and creative working environments, and paid on-the-job training. Little to no experience is required for most positions.

All applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 15. Qualifying applicants will be invited to a mandatory group interview on Saturday, April 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. The group interview of qualified candidates will consist of an oral individual interview in addition to group activities where participants will be rated on teamwork, leadership, creativity, and more skills. For more details and to apply visit www.weho.org/jobs.

For information about the Recreation Services Division Summer Recruitment, visit www.weho.org/recreation. For additional information contact West Hollywood’s Recreation Supervisor, Marina Rhodes, at (323) 848-6533 or at recreation@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.