MALIBU—The city of Malibu is currently accepting applications for the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 General Fund Grant Program from local non-profit organizations to fund efforts that benefit residents of the community.

The application period for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 opened February 2 and closes Friday, March 31, at 5 p.m.

“Malibu’s General Fund Grant Program provides an important source of funding for not-for-profit activities that benefit and enrich our community,” said Mayor Bruce Silverstein. “Our residents are encouraged to apply for a grant to help offset the costs of arts and cultural activities, after-school programs for our children, and environmental initiatives, among other things.”

The city of Malibu reported in a news release that all submitted applications will be reviewed by the City Council’s Administration and Finance Subcommittee, and the Subcommittee’s recommendations will be presented to the City Council for award during the annual budget approval in June.

Original applications and all supporting materials must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 31. Applications may be mailed or delivered to City Hall to:

Parker Davis, City of Malibu Administrative Services Department located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Road. Applications may also be emailed to: pdavis@malibucity.org.

For more details or to download the grant application, and to see previous grant recipients, visit http://www.malibucity.org/GeneralFund.