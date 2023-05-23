BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on May 17 they are seeking committee members interested in joining Mayor Julian Gold’s new Electrical Resilience Ad Hoc Committee. The Committee will explore ways Beverly Hills might become more energy self-reliant in the future.

“Today, we are dependent on an aging infrastructure that is less reliable than we need. As a result, we are subject to an unacceptable number of failures of the system,” said Mayor Gold. “The goal of this Committee is to investigate technology which will allow us to be more electrically independent in the future and avoid these failures.”

According to the city of Beverly Hills website, the Committee will be managed by both the BH City Manager’s Office, as well as the Public Works Department and will consist of two Councilmembers and three at-large volunteer members. Those who apply must be residents of Beverly Hills and appointments will be for an initial two-year term.

Applications are open until Friday, June 2 at 5 p.m. To complete an application visit beverlyhills.org/applyforacommission or call the Beverly Hills Clerk’s office at (310) 285-2400.