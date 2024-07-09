WEST HOLLYWOOD—On July 3, the city of West Hollywood posted on its website that it opened applications for its 40th Anniversary Cultural History Grant program. The deadline for applications is Thursday, August 29.

According to a news release from the city of West Hollywood website, through its Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission, the city managed its Arts Grant Program for 26 years. West Hollywood’s Arts Grant Program provides grant funding to individual artists, artist collectives, and nonprofit arts organizations for the production, performance, or presentation of art projects that take place in West Hollywood, and those that serve the West Hollywood community.

The 40th Anniversary Cultural History Grant is a category specifically dedicated to highlighting the history of West Hollywood concurrent with West Hollywood’s recognition of 40 years of Cityhood, and exploring stories of the people, policies, and cultures that make West Hollywood unique. Eligible projects include the presentation of a cultural history exhibition or activity, film screening, panel discussion, or walking tour.

Proposed projects must occur in 2025, in West Hollywood or the immediate West Hollywood adjacent area (within five blocks of the municipal boundary of West Hollywood) and must be free and accessible to the public. The maximum award per grantee is $10,000 with a total of $40,000 of available funding for the program.

Artists and organizations interested in applying may visit www.weho.org/arts for more information and a link to the application.

For more details about West Hollywood’s Arts Grant Program, visit www.weho.org/arts or contact Eva Angeloff, West Hollywood Grants Coordinator, at (323) 848-6354 or at eangeloff@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing call TTY (323) 848-6496.