SANTA MONICA — During the June 23 Santa Monica City Council meeting, Councilmember Greg Morena’s seat was officially declared as vacant in response to the letter of resignation he submitted on June 17. The City Council unanimously voted to start accepting applications from community members interested in the position.

Morena resigned his position in order to focus on his business, as the coronavirus pandemic has presented new challenges to his restaurant on the Pier. “Unless I am able to renegotiate my lease for July and onward, I will no longer be able to remain in business,” he stated.

Applications for the City Council position will open at 12 p.m. on June 24 at smgov.net/councilappoint and will be due at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7. No late submissions will be considered for the role.

In order to qualify, applicants must be residents and registered voters of the city of Santa Monica and cannot be employed by the city. The latter is enforced in order to avoid a conflict of interest.

Once the deadline has passed, the applications will be reviewed by the City Council at the July 14 Council meeting. The person selected will then assume control of the vacant Council seat once the Council confirms the appointment. The selected person will remain on City Council until the next general municipal election, currently planned for November 3.

In the case of Pico Neighborhood Association, et al. v. City of Santa Monica, the city appealed a judgement that would require Santa Monica to transition from an at-large election system to a district-based system where members of the Council would be elected based off of their particular neighborhoods. This lawsuit doesn’t affect the appointment of a new Councilmember, but it may require the next general election to be held before November 3.