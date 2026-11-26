UNITED STATES—This was a column I wanted to tackle after all the discussion that has unfolded in the past week about the anticipation of the hotly anticipated video game “Grand Theft Auto VI.” The last time I looked at news related to the game, sales amounted over $2 billion. Yeah, that is a lot of money to be earned for a video game in the first couple of days of its release.

With that said, you can expect a “Grand Theft Auto VII” sometime in the near future. How soon will it arrive? Don’t ask me considering it took 13 years from the last entry to the latest one. With that said, the question has arisen about the level of violence in video games and if they lead to more crimes and criminals.

Many of you might be asking what makes you qualified to chat about such an issue. Well, I have a degree in both psychology and sociology, and when it comes to psychology I in particular studied personality psychology and various disorders. I have always been fascinated by behavior and if genetics played a role in some of those behaviors that are dormant coming to the forefront with a little exposure.

Can I say with 100 percent certainty that videogames do not create criminals? No, but I can also say may people who play violent video games don’t become criminals. How so? I used to play them as a kid, and this was in the early 90s. Yes, video games I think always had a rating system ever since the bloody fighting game “Mortal Kombat” was released to various video game systems in 1993.

As a kid, when you hear buzz about a game it makes you want to play the game even more, especially if you are not supposed to be playing it. Think of video games like watching an R-rated movie. Your parents tell you absolutely not, but as a kid your mind says, the fact that you told me “NO” makes we want to watch it that much more. Yes, parents do come into play when it comes to exposure to various forms of media like music, television, film and video games, but are we going to also throw in the news?

Why can I make that argument? You have more violent stories being depicted in the morning or nightly news its scary. There are some news stations that literally focus the first 20 minutes of the news cast on all these violent stories. Those types of things stick in the head people. If we’re going to attempt to make the link between video games, violence and criminals, you better be doing the same with movies.

“Goodfellas,” “The Godfather,” “Casino,” “Scarface” all notorious movies about gangsters that are heralded by many celebrities and everyday people who idolize some of these characters to the point that they want to become them. We are desensitized as a society, we see violence and don’t think violence, which at some facet spills over into real life which disturbing consequences.

Can constant exposure to violence impact one’s social atmosphere? Of course, but there are plenty of people who paly violent games and they don’t have violent tendencies. You know why? They know at the end of the day its a video game. Every mind works and operates different, so you can’t place all people in the same box because it makes you comfortable to do so. As parents, we have to monitor our children’s habits if we see them constantly acting out and in violent ways that is something of concern. Don’t allow those kids to play such games.

I will admit with technology nowadays gaming has become a massive community where you can interact, chat and mingle with others. Its not just what it was back in the day where you gamed for hours solo without any human interaction. Today you have that interaction and a lot of people utilize gaming as a revenue stream. Yes, it’s a job for some to stream themselves playing video games rather violent or not, and there are people who want to watch this unfold.

In no fashion do I find videogames to be inherently dangerous, but it does create an atmosphere of isolation that can be concerning at times. There needs to be a balance of video game entertainment, and actual interaction with humans. You can’t hide behind a game your entire life.

Written By Davy Roberts