UNITED STATES—Choosing a career path can be challenging but learning about your many options can make it easier to narrow down your interests. For instance, the police force is one of the few trusted institutions in our modern society.

With that in mind, it’s no wonder that law enforcement is one of the most popular career paths today. Law enforcement careers can encompass much more than being on the streets, catching criminals and doing paperwork.

The field offers a variety of career options depending on the type of work you are interested in performing. Law enforcement careers are available at all levels of government, including federal, state and local, as well as the private sector.

You will want to consider your passions; skill sets and financial situation before deciding which path to take. Read on to learn more about the jobs you can pursue in the field.

An overview of law enforcement

Law enforcement is a term that refers to the organizations and agencies that are responsible for enforcing the law. These organizations implement local and national laws, ranging from traffic violations to drug trafficking.

Law enforcement jobs come in all shapes and sizes and require different levels of training.

Most jobs require at least a bachelor’s degree, but some only require an associate degree or a GED.

If you are already in the field, there are opportunities for advancement through education and experience. For instance, you may enroll in Laurier online policing degree programs to earn an Honors BA in Policing.

Since the program is 100% online, you could complete your degree while working full-time.

This program provides students with the knowledge and skills necessary to become a policing, public administration or public policy leader.

You will develop the analytical skills needed to make effective decisions based on research findings, strong interpersonal skills and advanced problem-solving skills.

Career options within law enforcement you should know

Law enforcement can be exciting and fulfilling. Still, many people don’t know the range of options available to those interested in law enforcement.

Law enforcement careers are varied, exciting and rewarding, with opportunities to work at the federal, state or local level, alongside opportunities to work in city government, government agencies or private law enforcement firms.

Explore these law enforcement career options to find out which might be right for you.

Forensic science technician

A forensic science technician is a person who collects and analyzes physical evidence for use as part of an investigation. During investigations, these technicians often work with detectives, police officers and other law enforcement professionals.

They are responsible for preserving and cataloging evidence that investigators may use in court. For example, they might collect DNA samples at crime scenes or perform fingerprint analysis on items left behind by criminals.

They then analyze this data using scientific methods to provide information about an individual’s identity, such as their name, date of birth and eye color. Technicians also examine samples for drugs and biological weapons, among other things.

Forensic scientists can work in a variety of fields, including genetics, blood spatter pattern analysis, fingerprint comparison, firearms identification, and ballistics. This job requires a bachelor’s degree in forensic science, chemistry, biology, or another related subject.

Technicians typically work for government agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) or Customs and Border Protection (CBP), but there are also private companies where technicians can find employment.

Private investigator

Private investigators work for private clients, typically attorneys or insurance companies. They work on personal injury claims, employment disputes and missing person investigations.

A private investigator’s duties include interviewing witnesses and suspects, researching an individual’s background and surveying crime scenes. Law enforcement agencies also hire private investigators to conduct undercover surveillance and other assignments that might not be legal in certain jurisdictions.

Sometimes, they may pose as jurors, telephone maintenance specialists or patients with terminal illnesses. The state licenses private detectives, and their qualifications vary depending on the location.

Requirements for certification usually include the following:

Minimum age requirements

Fingerprinting

Criminal record checks

Proof of citizenship

Completion of an approved training program

Bailiff

A bailiff is a person in charge of managing a courtroom and maintaining order. They are responsible for opening and closing the court session, enforcing court orders and making sure everyone inside the courtroom follows proper protocol.

Different levels of bailiffs exist depending on their jurisdiction, from a court’s general custodian to its chief law enforcement officer. Bailiffs are often armed and have full arrest powers in their area of responsibility.

They may also be security guards or plain-clothed detectives who look for anything that might disrupt proceedings. Other responsibilities include handling documents and evidence and escorting prisoners into the courtroom.

The skills needed for this position include strong interpersonal skills, a strong sense of authority and discipline and good verbal communication skills.

Corrections officer

A corrections officer is a professional who ensures the safety and security of the inmates in a prison or jail. They are responsible for ensuring that prisoners follow the rules and obey the law.

These professionals achieve this by enforcing discipline, overseeing operations, conducting searches and monitoring activity.

Along with enforcing discipline, they may also be involved with training recruits and investigating breaches in security, such as escape attempts or smuggling contraband into a facility.

Corrections officers also help rehabilitate criminals by teaching them life skills, such as reading, writing, cooking and cleaning. They can also offer to counsel some prisoners with mental illnesses or disabilities, so that they can learn coping mechanisms to deal with their conditions.

Military police officer

A military police officer is a military law enforcement agent who conducts patrols to maintain order and enforce the law within the ranks of military personnel.

Military police officers typically carry firearms and must complete rigorous training that qualifies them for protective service duties in combat zones.

Responsibilities include supervising military convoys, assisting in the apprehension of deserters, quelling riots among service members, and more.

They are usually assigned to installations within their home country or internationally, providing security against potential terrorism. They also perform roles such as being at the head of large parades or guarding government installations within their home country.

Patrol officer

A patrol officer is the most common law enforcement officer, handling most of the police work. Their job includes responding to calls for help, making arrests, conducting investigations and sometimes enforcing traffic laws.

Some patrol officers may be assigned to a specific geographic area, and they may work on a shift basis. Patrol officers often wear uniforms with various equipment, including batons, pepper spray and guns, as part of their standard gear.

With technological advancements in place, many patrol officers now have body cameras that can document events as they occur. Most will undergo extensive training and pass written exams, psychological tests, physical fitness tests and background checks to become qualified for the position.

Criminal investigato

A criminal investigator is a law enforcement officer who investigates crimes and gathers evidence for use as part of a criminal case. Criminal investigators need to know the law and have investigative skills.

They also need strong analytical, problem-solving, and interpersonal skills to work with other law enforcement personnel on the investigation. These skills are necessary because the criminal investigator will aim to determine what crime has been committed, where it happened and when.

In addition, they may need to locate witnesses or suspects and ask them questions about what they know. These professionals may be assigned to assist an officer or detective with an active criminal investigation, or they may conduct investigations independently.

Special agent

As a special agent, you would investigate crimes such as espionage and terrorism. Sometimes you’ll need to work undercover, to gather information and evidence.

Special agents often specialize in specific crimes or work for government agencies. The role also involves preventing terrorist attacks and gathering intelligence on current threats.

Depending on the agency, you might require a degree in criminal justice or law enforcement. Special agents may work at the FBI, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) or other government entities investigating federal crimes.

There are many opportunities to pursue a career in this field as many governmental agencies have open positions. Typically, you’ll need a bachelor’s degree in law enforcement or criminal justice.

With experience, skills, education and training, a special agent could eventually advance to a senior special agent, supervisory special agent or deputy assistant director.

Federal agent

A federal agent is a law enforcement official who works for the federal government. Generally, these agents investigate and enforce federal laws, including immigration, terrorism, drug trafficking or organized crime.

They also oversee investigations conducted by other law enforcement agencies. Generally, a person must have significant experience with law enforcement to qualify as an agent.

To succeed as an agent, you should have excellent investigative skills, problem-solving skills, patience when faced with difficult situations and good physical fitness levels. This is because their duties are diverse, and they can be stationed anywhere in the world.

Police chief

A police chief heads a municipal, county or regional law enforcement agency. This role involves managing staff, public relations and overseeing all operations.

They decide how to allocate resources and staffing, which can have a massive impact on how your day-to-day work will go.

It’s not an easy job because they are constantly under scrutiny and must make many difficult decisions. They are also the voice of their department when interacting with community members, city council members and other stakeholders.

As a requirement, they must have an advanced degree, experience in law enforcement and strong leadership qualities.

Detective

A detective works to solve crimes, gather evidence, and provide testimony in a court of law. A detective must be meticulous and detail-oriented and possess a strong understanding of the law.

For instance, a fraud detective would need to know about different types of fraud, such as credit card fraud, identity theft or mortgage fraud. The duties vary depending on the job but often include investigating cases, gathering facts, and compiling evidence for use in criminal trials.

To become a detective, you need at least five years of investigative experience and an undergraduate degree. Typically, detectives are promoted from other positions within the department.

Detectives are usually assigned to specific areas based on their expertise, including white-collar crime investigations, narcotics investigations, and child abuse investigations, among others.

Border patrol agent

A border patrol agent is a federal law enforcement officer with the United States Customs and Border Protection.

The border patrol is responsible for the protection of the nation’s borders. They are tasked with enforcing all immigration, customs, and agriculture laws.

This role can involve apprehending individuals that have entered the country illegally and preventing illegal substances from entering the country. They may also monitor unlawful border-crossing activities to ensure that people follow appropriate legal procedures when entering the country.

Additionally, agents must perform several duties related to protecting national infrastructure and maintaining homeland security. Some of these tasks include providing counter-terrorism intelligence and investigating terrorism cases.

These positions require a high level of physical fitness, agility and understanding of international trade issues and economic trends.

Immigration officer

An immigration officer is responsible for enforcing the immigration laws of the United States and overseeing foreign nationals’ admission. They also help develop and implement regulations on immigration.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) hires immigration officers to enforce federal laws governing border control, customs, trade and travel while investigating criminal and terrorist activity.

Job duties include:

Identifying and preventing illegal entry into the country

Locating and arresting those unlawfully present

Conducting intelligence investigations

Final thoughts

The law enforcement field is a very rewarding and fulfilling profession. With so many options, finding a career that fits you best is easy.

Law enforcement jobs are open to anyone with a high school diploma and an honorable discharge from the military or who passes the police academy training course.

Some positions may require advanced degrees, such as criminology and forensic science. Whichever career option you desire in the field, there is always room for those looking to serve their community by helping uphold the law.