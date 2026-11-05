UNITED STATES—I was recently at my local mall, and I saw the crowds quite heavy. It hit me, man Christmas is right around the corner. The mall is getting ready to start decorating and it just puts you in a mood. Christmas is indeed one of my favorite holidays. I just love purchasing gifts for family and friends. It is something that has never changed, and I don’t think it will ever change for me no matter how old I get.

I guess that is the giver in me by heart. When I was younger, Christmas used to stress me out a bit. There was just this stress about getting the perfect gift, and as I got older, I realized there is no such thing. Just give from the heart and don’t always think of price or multiple gifts, just go with your gut instinct. In addition, do not be afraid to have a budget. So many people go into the holidays just buying and buying, and I just realized, “You know what, why?” Set a budget and do your best to stick to it.

You don’t have to buy a gift for every single person in your family, I used to do that maybe 15-20 years ago, but today at my wise age, I’ve realized I don’t have to. I just don’t have to do that anymore. I’m just buying for those who are on my list and if you’re not, oh well. I can’t do it for everyone.

The big question is are you ready to start that Christmas shopping? Me, I’m a little late to the party. I used to start super early, but I realized sometimes you get some excellent deals, but then again, it’s like the start of November; this is where things really kick into gear. So, I’m gearing up to start that Christmas shopping. First, I’ve already started to ask people on my list what they want. They have given me a few options, and with those options it has made it easy for me.

I’m not going all out in 2026. Why? Well, the economy is not great for some of us, and you have to be vigilant when it comes to your spending. You never know when things may get dicey, so preparation in advance is always a good thing. So today, when I see a deal and if I know it’s something someone on my list wants, I’m going to pick it up. Why?

Retailers extend their return policy during this time of year. Instead of 15 to 30 days, you now have 60 to 70 days. So if things go cheaper or if the person you purchase that gift for, no longer wants it, you can return the item and get something else, or get your money back. I used to love the days of Black Friday and the mayhem that came with it. Today, not so much. Why? The sales are not the greatest deals if you look at the regular price compared to the sale price.

If I’m only saving a $1, that is no sale, but if the regular price is $20, and I’m getting it for $8, that is almost 60 percent off; that’s a deal. The more I save, the more stuff I can purchase at a later date America. Nothing is more annoying than purchasing a gift someone doesn’t want, and it just wastes in a closet or somewhere else, with that receipt (I know we hate it), it gives you the opportunity to return and purchase something else.

America, don’t feel pressured to do all your shopping in a single day or single weekend, you are free to disperse things out as needed. Everyone’s budget might not be able to do that, and if you can so be it, but don’t feel that pressure that some in your orbit might have. As I’ve noted the moment Christmas shopping becomes stressful, the problem has kicked in. It should be light, it should be fun, you should be making memories.

Written By Zoe Mitchell