HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Ariana Grande, 26, recently purchased a $13.7 million property in Hollywood Hills. The American singer, songwriter and actress moved to Los Angeles from New York after her break-up with SNL Star, Pete Davidson, 26. The two were engaged after a brief period of dating before breaking it off in October of 2018. Grande has been renting homes all over Los Angeles since 2019, the most recent home being a 6,226-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills.

The recently purchased four bedroom, seven bathroom home built in 2018 was originally put on the market with a hefty price tag of $25.5 million. The sellers at Woodbridge Liquidation Trust later lowered the price to $17.5 million, before Ariana finally purchased the contemporary home for roughly $12 million less than the original asking price.

The brand new, never before lived in home is perched up in the Hollywood Hills with famous neighbors including Leo DiCaprio, Bobby Flay and Keanu Reeves. Although Grandes’ new abode doesn’t have much of a yard, it is complete with an at-home gym, sauna, home theatre, bar, outdoor patio and even an L-shaped infinity pool.

The Grammy winner has recently been spotted in Los Angeles at the Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the murder of George Floyd on May 25. Last week the “Thank U, Next” singer took to her Twitter to write, “hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage all throughout Beverly Hills and West Hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along. we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving. cover this too please.” The singer was encouraging media outlets to post the peaceful protests that were inevitably buried by the culmination of riots and looting later on that evening, which led to the need for curfews all over Los Angeles for many days.

