MELROSE— Canadian retailer Aritzia announced on Thursday, July 9, that it is scheduled to open a pop-up on Melrose this fall. It will be centered around the brand’s popular Super Puff line for both men and women.

Aritzia was founded in Vancouver in 1984. It has 97 locations in cities across North America including Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago. It carries in-house brands, like Wilfred, Wilfred Free, Le Fou by Wilfred, TNA, and more. It also has clothing from New Balance, Levi’s, Adidas, and Rag & Bone.

Aritzia “pride[s] [itself] on creating immersive, human and highly personal shopping experiences, both in boutiques and on aritzia.com — with a focus on delivering everyday luxury.”

The pop-up is scheduled to take over the former Fred Segal complex on the corner of Melrose Avenue and Crescent Heights Boulevard in Los Angeles. Aritzia previously had a pop-up shop on Melrose Avenue in 2016. It does have a permanent location at Westfield Century City. There will also be a pop-up in New York located at the former Dean & DeLuca space at Broadway and Prince in Soho.

The pop-ups mark the first time that the Super Puff jackets will have stand-alone spaces outside of the boutiques. The Super Puff style has been worn by Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Karlie Kloss, and Shay Mitchell.

The official dates of the pop-ups and further details are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.