BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on Wednesday, July 5 that Arlen Eskandari was chosen as the next City Building Official (CBO) and Assistant Director of Community Development for Beverly Hills.

Eskandari currently serves as the City’s Deputy Building Official, managing plan review and building inspection services. He assumes the role held by former CBO David Yelton who retired last week after 25 years of service to the Beverly Hills community.

“I am very pleased to welcome Arlen to this new role,” said Ryan Gohlich, Assistant City Manager. “His understanding of the City’s complex and technical codes and ordinances have prepared him well to lead the division and maintain the highest safety and quality standards that Beverly Hills requires.”

He joined Beverly Hills in 2014 as Senior Plan Review Engineer and was later promoted to Structural Engineer, Supervising Plan Review Engineer and recently Deputy Building Official. He has over 20 years of experience in the design, plan review, construction, and management of various projects.

Eskandari holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering and a Master’s Degree in Structural/Earthquake Engineering. He is a registered Professional Civil Engineer, as well as Structural Engineer in the State of California. He is also a Certified Project Management Professional and Building Official with the International Code Council.