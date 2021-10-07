ARLINGTON, TX—On Wednesday, October 6, at 9:15 a.m. officers with the Arlington Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at Timberview High School at 77000 S. Watson Road.

According to the APD, the suspect has been identified as Timothy George Simpkins, 18, who fled the scene in a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger, with license plate PFY-6260.

According to reports, a fight broke out inside a classroom and the suspect opened fire. Students captured the incident on cell phones that have been obtained by authorities.

Four victims were injured in total. Three students and one adult part of the teaching staff were taken to an area hospital. One was treated and released, no details on the others have been disclosed to the public.

The APD were on the scene along with the Mansfield Independent School District Police Department, and the Grand Prairie Police Department, who worked with the U.S. Marshall’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, and Explosives until the suspect was taken into custody.

A spokeswoman for Mansfield Independent School District confirmed there was a police situation at the school that was on lockdown until they were given the “all clear,” to evacuate the students. Students were escorted onto buses and transported to Mansfield Independent School District Center for Performing Arts to be picked up by their parents or guardians.

The Dallas Police Department’s Air-1 helicopter hovered as officers searched the building.

The suspect has been taken into custody without incident and charged with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a gun. Most students have been safely evacuated from Timberview High School. Thank you for everyone’s help. pic.twitter.com/h9Zs8Zxpze — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) October 6, 2021

At 1:23 p.m., the APD posted on Twitter that Simpkins was apprehended. The Mansfield Independent School District is offering counseling to students and parents at the reunification location.