WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles Police Department has warned the pubic of a series of armed robberies transpiring on the west side of Los Angeles. Multiple men and women have been robbed in the last month. Authorities report that many of the victims were jogging or walking between the hours of 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The suspect is described as an armed Black man in his 20s, who was driving a grey truck. Shots were fired by the suspect during two of the incidents.

Neighborhoods affected include Faircrest Heights, Beverly Grove, Mid-Wilshire, Westchester, Mar Vista, Palms, Crestview, Fairfax, Mar Vista, Carthay Circle, Picfair, and West Adams.

The LAPD is recommending residents to be alert of their surroundings and to avoid walking alone at night. If approached, do not resist and give up your property.