HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Sunday, May 30, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Mobile Gas Station near N. La Brea Avenue and West Sunset Boulevard. In addition, they received a report of a person being robbed of a phone and other items at gunpoint.

Authorities are currently looking for two male suspects who brandished a handgun. Items reported stolen include a watch, wallet, sunglasses, and a cell phone. The victim was not injured during the incident. No details involving the suspects has been disclosed to the public at this time.

The armed robbery is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the LAPD at 1-877-LAPD 24-7.