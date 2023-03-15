HOLLYWOOD HILLS— An armed robbery occurred at a Ross Dress For Less at 5455 Hollywood Boulevard near Western Avenue on March 14, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Warren Moore confirmed to Canyon News.

At 4:36 p.m., LAPD responded to a 911 report that a suspect – described as a black male, approximately 20-years-old, five foot nine inches, wearing a green and black beanie, black clothes and black shoes – entered the department store and stole miscellaneous items. When security approached the suspect, the suspect brandished a semi-automatic handgun and fled the location with the stolen items.

Officers advise that the suspect may have fled into the Hollywood/Western metro station, Citizen reported. No injuries were reported and the suspects location is unknown at this time, Officer Moore confirmed.

If you have any information regarding this incident and/or the suspect, please contact LAPD Wilshire Community Station at (213) 473-0476.