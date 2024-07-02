CALIFORNIA—On Tuesday, July 2, the Los Angeles Police Department reported that on Saturday, June 29, at 5:28 p.m., Southwest Area patrol officers responded to the 4900 block of West Adams Boulevard for an “Ambulance Shooting.” When the officers arrived on the scene they found a male inside a vehicle, severely injured as a result of a traffic collision.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and pronounced the male deceased at scene. The 33-year-old male’s identity is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Investigators from the LAPD’s South Bureau Homicide Division responded and assumed investigative responsibility. Investigators determined the deceased male fled the scene of an armed robbery that transpired in Culver City, along with another armed male who fled on foot after the traffic collision.

Anyone with additional details on the incident is asked to contact South Bureau Homicide Division detectives at 323-786-5110. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.