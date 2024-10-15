COACHELLA—On Saturday, October 12, an armed suspect later identified as, Vem Miller, a politician from Nevada, was arrested at the security checkpoint at the Trump rally held at the Calhoun Ranch located at 52995 Calhoun St. in Coachella, California. According to reports, Miller was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm after police found a shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine inside the black SUV he was driving.



Initial reports indicate that Miller was found in possession of fake press and VIP credentials and a fake passport.



The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has Victor Mikel Miller arrested on the same date as Vem Miller failed his security check. Victor Mikel Miller was given a citation with bail set at $10,000 and released on misdemeanor charges. There is no indication that this person was ever jailed for his alleged crimes.



Vem Miller told News Nation that there was false reporting by many media outlets. “There was never a bail in the situation at all, whatsoever,” Miller claimed.



According to Ballotpedia, Vem Miller ran for the Nevada State Assembly as a Republican in 2022.



News headlines read, “Third Suspected Trump Assassination Attempt.” On his X social media page, Miller denies all. Vem Miller, claims to have attended multiple Trump rallies.



“Every time I’ve gone to a Nevada rally and notified the police, it’s been a non-issue, they’ve thanked me for the courtesy of notifying them. They said, ‘Obviously, you can’t take your firearms with you.’

I wouldn’t even think of doing such a stupid thing. And they’ve been fine, they’ve been fine. The critical mistake I made, is, just forgetting the location that I was in. I was in California. So, I drive up with my special entry pass. And, by the way, they’re saying I had a counterfeit pass, that’s a bunch of nonsense. I could prove I had a special entry pass directed to me, sent directly to me by officials of the Republican party of Nevada. I was an actual invitee to that event.”



After driving up to the area where the Sheriff’s Department personnel were located, Miller indicates in his recording that he speaks to who he believes is the Sheriff.



“In full transparency, I just want to let you know that in the back of my truck, I have two registered firearms, two lawful firearms, purchased lawfully …That police officer asks me to pull over….”



Miller indicated he was having blood sugar issues. A second police officer asks Miller to exit his vehicle and put his hands behind his back. Miller says he complied. He asked why he was being handcuffed. The policeman says he was doing it for “his, own protection.” Miller was then placed into a hot police car in 100-degree heat with the door shut.



Miller claims to have been feeling faint, banging his feet on the door, and denied his water with special supplements in it for the aforementioned blood-sugar problem.



Miller suggested he was being targeted or being used to make an example of. The full video is available on the X social media platform. He does plan to pursue this and request body-cam footage to prove his innocence, and that he had no intention of harming former President Trump.



In a separate incident at the same rally-goers were left stranded in the heat after the rally. Multiple reports indicate that the rally brought in over 100,000 Trump supporters who could have overwhelmed the shuttle buses. Some of the able-bodied people took the two-hour trek in the desert heat to their cars that were parked 5 miles down the road, while others were forced to wait for shuttle buses to arrive.



California is historically a red state. The crowds have been getting larger with each Trump rally. The largest before this one was held in Butler, Pennsylvania on the twelve-week anniversary of the first assassination attempt on former President Trump.



The election is less than a month away. Some states have had early voting and strengthened their voting restrictions to require I.D. or proof of citizenship. California Governor Gavin Newsom has loosened restrictions in California, making it illegal to require I.D.