WEST HOLLYWOOD—A strong-armed robbery suspect was caught on camera near Larrabee Street and Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood right behind The Flaming Saddle, on Saturday, April 17. The gunman robbed a group of victims as they were walking in the alley that is frequented by residents and visitors living in West Hollywood area. The alley where the robbery occurred is known as the nightlife district.

The incident was recorded on video by the victims, and is being shared with police authorities who were stationed near the robbery. They are using social media and news stations to track the whereabouts of the suspect.

According to the L.A. County sheriff’s station, the suspect exited the scene with a designer purse and may have had a getaway vehicle waiting nearby.

Police air patrol was dispatched to the scene and was unable to locate the suspect.

The location where the incident transpired has several security cameras in the alley attached to a business that has shut down due to the COVID–19 pandemic.

This incident is thought to be in connection with other high-profile robberies on the Westside, of Los Angeles County.

Anyone with information about the suspect or crime is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at 213-229-1700.