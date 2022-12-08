WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Abbey, a popular bar in West Hollywood was swarmed by police officers after a suspect was spotted with a firearm just after midnight on Thursday, December 8.

Bar security at the establishment called police to the scene after witnessing a man flash a gun to some of the patrons within the bar. The bar was evacuated, searched and an investigation is underway.

The suspect has not been found by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department West Hollywood Station. The Abbey’s security system captured surveillance of the suspect, but it has not been released to the public.

There were no reported injuries and surrounding businesses were informed about the incident. Authorities stated that they will remain on high alert.

Canyon News reached out to The Abbey and the LASD’s West Hollywood’s Sheriff’s Station for more details, but did not hear back before print.