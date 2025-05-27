WOODLAND HILLS—An armed suspect was shot by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department after a chase on Monday, May 26.

The incident started after 7 a.m. in the San Fernando Valley in the area of Sherman Way and Woodman Avenue in Van Nuys. The woman was driving a white van with three dogs, when individuals reported seeing gunshots in the vehicle by Norm’s restaurant.

The LAPD was contacted, who tried to speak to the individual who pointed a gun to her head before fleeing the scene.

The woman was driving through red lights and on the wrong side of the road, as well as the curb to evade police. The chase halted near Arcana Road and Marmora Street, where a barricaded situation transpired for close to 45 minutes as the suspect, laid on a person’s porch. According to reports, authorities tried to calm the woman who kept the gun to her head, while on her van, as she screamed and yelled.

Details on what prompted officers to fire at the woman has not been disclosed to the public. The woman’s dogs fled after she was shot causing her behavior to become more erratic, according to reports. There were no additional injuries reported during the incident.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported at 8:13 a.m. that they transported one patient, at 20935 W. Arcana Road, a 42-year-old female in serious condition to a local hospital for treatment. The woman was listed in serious condition.