WESTWOOD—On Monday, October 21, the UCLA Police Department disclosed that one person was arrested after an unauthorized demonstration in Dickson Court North on the UCLA campus at around 8:45 a.m.

There were about 30-40 people and it impacted some walkways. Officers were in the area monitoring the situation. Shortly after 3 p.m., authorities indicated that there were still about 30 people. The individuals participating were violating university policy by assembling in an area not designated for public expression, using unauthorized structures, and they have used amplified sound, all of which are against UCLA’s current interim Time, Place and Manner policies.

At 8:57 p.m. officers announced a dispersal order just after 8:30 p.m. Almost all of the protestors left the area. There are still a handful in the region.

At 10:02 p.m., the UCLA PD indicated one person was arrested for failure to disperse at Dickson Court North following the dispersal order. The name and age of that individual has not been disclosed to the public. The area is now clear.

Several individuals commented on the Facebook page:

Janene Goldberg Scurfield, “Hi. Thank you for the update. May I ask why are you still monitoring the situation if they are actually violating policies?”

The UCLA Police Department responded “Thank you both for reaching out. Enforcement of university policies can come in many forms, either during a violation or after.”