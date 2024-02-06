LOS ANGELES—On February 3, the Los Angeles Police Department announced the arrest of 21-year-old Sadie Slater in connection with the theft of the French bulldog stolen in downtown Los Angeles in mid-January. The arrest was made by the Gang and Narcotics Division of the US Marshal’s Fugitive Taskforce.



On January 18, at approximately 3:45 p.m. the dog’s owner was eating on the outdoor patio in the 800 block of South Grand Avenue with his beloved bulldog, “Onyx,” when a female suspect snatched the dog and ran.



The suspect was initially described as a black female, approximately 25 years of age wearing a gray hoodie, purple sweatpants and black shoes who got into a white sedan driven by a second suspect.



According to the LAPD website, the dog’s owner jumped on the vehicle’s hood trying to stop the dog thieves to no avail. They continued southbound on Grand Avenue with the dog in the car.



Police reports indicate that Slater, a resident of Los Angeles was arrested in the city of Inglewood and charged with 211 PC Robbery on booking number 6753331. Bail was set at $70,000.



According to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Inmate Locater, Slater was arrested on February 2, and booked into jail by LAPD Metro-Division.



Reports indicate that Slater bonded out of jail on February 3 with a court date scheduled for February 28, 2024, at the Los Angeles Municipal Court Division 30 located at 210 W. Temple Street in Los Angeles.