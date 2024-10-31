BEVERLY HILLS—On October 30, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) West Bureau detectives announced the arrest of the suspect in a double homicide that occurred on October 29. According to an LAPD press release, the Wilshire officers responded to a call of the first shooting in the 900 block of South Victoria Avenue in the Wilshire area.



Responding officers were directed to a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. LAFD paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.



New information indicates that the suspect initially struck the victim with his vehicle before shooting him.



At 10:30 p.m., Olympic area officers responding to a second shooting in the 800 block of South Berendo Street where officers discovered a female who suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the passenger seat of a vehicle. LAFD first responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.



The suspect, Marvin Magana, 50, of Los Angeles who was responsible for both shootings walked into the LAPD 77th Area Station and was booked for 187(A) Murder. His booking number is 6909605. He is being held on $3,000,000 bail.



According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Inmate Locator, Magana’s housing location is the Los Angeles County Men’s Central Jail.



The identity of the victims is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin.



