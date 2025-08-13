BEVERLY HILLS—On July 12, the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD), Chief of Police, Mark G. Stainbrook, issued a press release announcing the arrest of one of the suspects involved in a scam targeting the finances of the elderly.



Hsinfu Lin, Age 22, a resident of Richmond, CA., was arrested on the following charges.



CPC 487(a) – Grand Theft



CPC 532(a) – Theft by False Pretense



CPC 368(d) – Financial Elder Abuse



The suspect(s) involved in the scheme would pose as federal agents and convince people who were of retirement age, and financially secure, that their finances were at risk of “Hackers,” and “Viruses,” and needed to be turned over to them for their own protection.



After losing approximately 59K, one of the victims contacted BHPD and allowed them to use surveillance footage to aid in the arrest of the suspects. The following came directly from the BHPD press release.



“A joint effort by BHPD and the Simi Valley Police Department resulted in an enforcement stop of one suspect vehicle in Simi Valley. The sole occupant was identified as one of the individuals who had collected money from the victim and was arrested.



At the time of arrest, the suspect was in possession of U.S. currency. Investigators believe there may be additional victims, as the arrestee was found to have traveled throughout Southern and Northern California conducting similar scams. One outstanding suspect remains, and the investigation continues.”



The full text of Chief Stainbrook’s press release may be found here.