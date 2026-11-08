BEVERLY HILLS — On Tuesday, November 2, the Beverly Hills Police Department arrested three suspects who attempted dangerous motorcycle stunts on the streets of Beverly Hills on September 25. The suspects were 23, 20, and a juvenile. Each suspect faces a misdemeanor charge for the stunts attempted.

Around 6:45 p.m. on September 25th, three motorcyclists popped wheelies at a busy intersection near La Cienega and Wilshire Boulevard while pedestrians were crossing the street, forcing them to cross diagonally. The motorcycle stunts continued through a nearby residential neighborhood. Each suspect faces a misdemeanor charge for the stunts attempted.

Footage of the stunts was recorded at the intersection, identifying the motorcyclists; the Beverly Hills Police Department later shared the footage on its Facebook page. Thanks to drone and surveillance footage on November 2nd, police captured the suspects at the gas station as one of the motorcyclists filled up. “Right away, we have a real-time watch center, which employs people watching cameras, employs as drone,” Police Chief Max Subin told CBS LA.

After the arrests on Tuesday, the Beverly Hills Police Department cautioned the public about these dangerous stunts. “Friendly reminder: Relentless police follow-up + technology = arrests,” BHPD wrote in a Facebook and Instagram post on Tuesday. Police impounded two of the vehicles involved in the incident, including a Sur-Ron-style electric dirt bike.