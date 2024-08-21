MALIBU—The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lost Hills/Malibu Station revealed on its Facebook page on August 20 that on August 16, at approximately 7 a.m., a motor deputy spotted two vehicles stopped at the red traffic light, westbound on Pacific Coast Highway at Webb Way.

When the light cycled to a green, both vehicles rapidly accelerated and proceeded to race each other up the hill toward Malibu Canyon Road. The deputy used his LIDAR device and obtained a speed reading of 85 MPH for one of the vehicles, and 82 MPH for the other vehicle.

The speed limit for the roadway is posted at 45 MPH. The deputy caught up to the vehicles and initiated a traffic stop. Both vehicles were towed and both of the drivers were arrested and cited for Speeding, Speed Contest, and Reckless Driving. No additional details about the incident have been disclosed to the public. There were no reports of any injuries during the incident.