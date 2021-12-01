SANTA MONICA—Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department alerted Canyon News via email that they arrested a suspect in connection to an arson that transpired on Sunday, November 28. Officers were called to investigate a series of dumpster and trashcan fires in the downtown region.

Officers spoke to a witness who provided them a description of the suspect believed to be involved. At approximately 3:45 a.m., an officer located a male who ran from him, but was subsequently detained in the 400 block of Arizona. The suspect has been identified as Jonathan Powell, 28, a homeless man as the suspect in one of the arsons and connected to at least five others.

During a search of Powell, officers located several lighters in his front pants pocket. He was taken into custody and booked for Arson and Delaying Arrest.

Anyone with any details pertaining to this incident, or any other similar incidents, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 310-458-8451 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.