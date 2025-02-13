SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, February 12, Lt. Lewis Gilmour of the Santa Monica Police Department informed Canyon News that a suspect responsible for a series of arsons was arrested.

On February 9, between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., the Santa Monica Police and Fire Departments responded to a series of arson incidents across the city. Four separate fires were intentionally set at multiple locations, posing significant safety risks and damaging public property.

In a swift and coordinated response, authorities utilized aerial drone technology to assist in the investigation. Through this effort, authorities identified Marco Antonio Rubio, 36, as the primary suspect in connection with the fires. At the time of his arrest Rubio was in possession of a lighter and an aerosol can. The fires occurred at the following locations:

-1000 block of Colorado Ave: A discarded pillow and cardboard were set on fire.

-16th and Michigan Ave: A discarded mattress was set on fire.

-Memorial Park: Netting on a Little League batting cage was set on fire.

-1500 block of 18th St: A parked vehicle was set on fire.

Rubio has an arrest history in California for 148 PC (Resisting Arrest) and multiple prior arrests in Texas, including charges of resisting arrest, domestic violence, and assault related crimes. There are no previous arson-related offenses on his record.

“The swift and coordinated response by our Police and Fire Departments highlights our commitment to ensuring the safety of Santa Monica residents. Through teamwork and advanced technology, we quickly identified the suspect and prevented further harm,” said Police Chief Ramon Batista.

The SMPD reminds residents to report any suspicious behavior to authorities immediately and to remain vigilant in their neighborhoods.

Anyone with details related to this incident or these individuals is asked to contact Detective McCoy at james.mccoy@santamonica.gov, Sergeant Cooney at shaun.cooney@santamonica.gov or the Watch Commander 24 hours at 310-458-8427.